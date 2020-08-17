CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,918,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,504. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

