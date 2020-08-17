CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,187,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 126,276 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of CVS Health worth $207,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CVS Health by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,249 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 513.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,052,000 after buying an additional 1,623,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,574,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,395,000 after buying an additional 1,592,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.90. 5,600,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,921,361. The company has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

