Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,837,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $324,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.57. 1,234,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,263. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $207.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

