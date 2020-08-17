Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Darden Restaurants worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,132,000 after buying an additional 97,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.