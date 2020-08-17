DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,699,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,034 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises 7.7% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $295,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 297.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 76,542 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XRAY traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.64. 64,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,256. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.