Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.31 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $369,832.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00008441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,943,856 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

