Digitalcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $61,527.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,771,758 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

