Discovery Value Fund Cuts Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Discovery Value Fund decreased its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the quarter. JinkoSolar makes up 0.1% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned about 0.28% of JinkoSolar worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 729.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $12,628,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 492,914 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKS. ValuEngine downgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

JKS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.62. 899,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,761. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

