Discovery Value Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

Discovery Value Fund lowered its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 617,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,300 shares during the quarter. LexinFintech accounts for about 0.3% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 60.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in LexinFintech by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,429,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after purchasing an additional 409,182 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 27.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $8.64. 1,453,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.35. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. CLSA assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

