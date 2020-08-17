Discovery Value Fund Purchases Shares of 519,918 Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 519,918 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $55,756,000. SEA accounts for approximately 2.2% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.16% of SEA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $301,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in SEA by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,435 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,748 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 65.7% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,250 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

SE stock traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.28. 5,963,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,903. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.83.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

