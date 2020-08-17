Donegal Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi Acquires 3,787 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi bought 3,787 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $30,371.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRD-A traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,968 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42.
About Donegal Group
Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.