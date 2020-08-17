Donu Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28.00 (DONU)

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded 76.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Donu coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Donu has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. Donu has a market cap of $86,550.70 and approximately $28.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00702239 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00026413 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00448959 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000664 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Donu Profile

Donu is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh

Buying and Selling Donu

Donu can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donu using one of the exchanges listed above.

