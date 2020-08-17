Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Draftkings updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $33.91 on Monday. Draftkings has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Draftkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $30,898,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

