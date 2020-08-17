Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Draftkings updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $33.91 on Monday. Draftkings has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.87.
Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Draftkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.
About Draftkings
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.
