DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $374.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $232,664.80 and $374.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00036218 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00028052 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014483 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00008596 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.