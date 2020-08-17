Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $189,516. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,386. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

