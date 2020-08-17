Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 269,561 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.69% of Eastman Chemical worth $254,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,301,000 after buying an additional 2,139,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after acquiring an additional 344,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,517 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,077,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,186,000 after purchasing an additional 84,317 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

