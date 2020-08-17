Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) Stake Lowered by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,109 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. makes up 2.1% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETG. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the first quarter valued at about $15,973,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the first quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after acquiring an additional 186,021 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the first quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the second quarter valued at about $1,319,000.

Shares of NYSE ETG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 94,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,248. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

