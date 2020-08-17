Edge Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Edge has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $1,862.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Edge token can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, KuCoin, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edge alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00038951 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $692.15 or 0.05610657 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003988 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00048177 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003168 BTC.

About Edge

Edge is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Ethfinex, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.