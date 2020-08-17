Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires 604 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Enlightenment Research LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.3% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.35. 6,328,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,262,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

