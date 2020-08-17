Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 37,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 96,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

NYSE HON traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $160.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,489. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

