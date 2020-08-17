Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,535,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,723,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

