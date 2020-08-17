Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,122,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061,686. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.69. The company has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.