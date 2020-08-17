Enlightenment Research LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Enlightenment Research LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 49.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,001,000 after acquiring an additional 353,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,898,000 after acquiring an additional 933,775 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,930,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,546,000 after acquiring an additional 504,582 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,050,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,119. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

