Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 250.3% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 25,806 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 127,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 34.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 162,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,390 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 31.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 79,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $78.37. 3,765,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,357,943. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.20. The company has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

