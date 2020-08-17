EnterCoin (ENTRC) Market Capitalization Hits $14,575.51

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $14,575.51 and approximately $4.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.52 or 0.05665037 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003575 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003173 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,296,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

