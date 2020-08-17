EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.50.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $337,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,864.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,774 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $308.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,838. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.77. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $314.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

