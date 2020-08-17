Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Position Raised by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,242,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819,926 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth accounts for 6.9% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 6.78% of Equity Commonwealth worth $265,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 70,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 82,061 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 46,906 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $3,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,470. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $35.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 133.84 and a quick ratio of 133.84.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 560.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

