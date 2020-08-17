Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,826 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,845,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,870,156. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.