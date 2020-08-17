Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

GDXJ traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $57.98. 5,623,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,554,693. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

