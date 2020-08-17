Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 15,182 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,182 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 2.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 734,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.54. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 64.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UN. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

