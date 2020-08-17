Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) to post $21.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.20 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $82.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $115.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $137.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $249.58 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $272.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 59.80% and a negative net margin of 103.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NYSE:EB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 959,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,583. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. Eventbrite has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $858.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,718,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after buying an additional 1,839,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after buying an additional 733,099 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,177,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after buying an additional 59,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after buying an additional 2,312,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 481.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after buying an additional 1,904,360 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

