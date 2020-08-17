Everex Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Everex has a total market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everex has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00003728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039254 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.67 or 0.05628260 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00014867 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00048180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

