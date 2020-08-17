EverGreenCoin Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $367,189.99 and approximately $14.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.87 or 0.00797045 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.99 or 0.01522865 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,265.78 or 0.99893330 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00144211 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00069698 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,394,271 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

