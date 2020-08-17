Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0023

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bancor Network, BigONE and Bitfinex. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $21.22 million and $1.16 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00152737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.05 or 0.01850246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00193817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00135362 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,012,588,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,427,605,394 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX, Upbit, Bancor Network, OTCBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

