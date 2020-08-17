Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Receives $13.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Evolent Health stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,378,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,619. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Evolent Health by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

