Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.73. The company had a trading volume of 86,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,929. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

