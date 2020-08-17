Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.93-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $415.77 million.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $76.85.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.11.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.