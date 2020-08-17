Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 64.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 23.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.24. 14,792,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.38 and its 200-day moving average is $210.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $278.89. The company has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,448.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura boosted their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

