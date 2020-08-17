FactSet Research Systems Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

NYSE FDS traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $355.53. 150,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,555. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.18.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,051.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,794. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

