Fantom (FTM) Market Capitalization Hits $56.91 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Fantom has traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bibox. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $56.91 million and $10.21 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00138274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.52 or 0.01836651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00191727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00135116 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,132,239,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,131,859,993 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, Bgogo and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.