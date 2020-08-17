Fast Access Blockchain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,418.00 (FAB)

Fast Access Blockchain (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. Fast Access Blockchain has a market cap of $1.77 million and $1,418.00 worth of Fast Access Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fast Access Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and FCoin. In the last week, Fast Access Blockchain has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00153472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.67 or 0.01846203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00192543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00135019 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Fast Access Blockchain

Fast Access Blockchain's total supply is 40,663,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,320,115 coins. The official message board for Fast Access Blockchain is medium.com/fast-access-blockchain . Fast Access Blockchain's official website is fabcoin.co .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fast Access Blockchain Coin Trading

Fast Access Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fast Access Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fast Access Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fast Access Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

