FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Raised by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Network lifted its position in FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.64. 2,659,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.43. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $211.56. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

