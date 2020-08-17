Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) Director Sells C$96,671.44 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 12,093 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total value of C$96,671.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,355,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,832,568.97.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 323,961 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$599,327.85.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.69. 3,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896. The stock has a market cap of $301.74 million and a P/E ratio of -11.33. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of C$5.42 and a twelve month high of C$14.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.06.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.26).

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

