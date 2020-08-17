Fernwood Investment Management LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.8% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 60.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 139.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 16.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 709,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,099,000 after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $65.67. 4,918,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,942,504. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

