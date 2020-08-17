Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.20. 13,535,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,723,422. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

