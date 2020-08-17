First National Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.75. The company has a market cap of $307.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $324.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,186 shares of company stock worth $31,849,251 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

