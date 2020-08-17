First National Trust Co Grows Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in 3M by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 3M by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,459,000 after acquiring an additional 628,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 875.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 552,603 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.10. 1,607,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.40 and its 200 day moving average is $152.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

