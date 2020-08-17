First National Trust Co Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

First National Trust Co increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,259 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 544,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $311,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 5.0% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 749,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 42.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 313,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 94,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.47. 50,839,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,835,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.