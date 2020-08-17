First National Trust Co Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,784 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.74. 3,422,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,181. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

