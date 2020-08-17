First National Trust Co Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 89.6% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $130.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,504,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

